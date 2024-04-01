The U.S. Can’t Let China Dominate The Small-Drone Market

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The U.S. has been a dominant player in aerospace ever since engine-powered flying machines took to the skies more than a century ago. From warplanes to airliners to private jets the U.S. has been a leader in the industry. The U.S. government put men on the moon, and private U.S. companies, with SpaceX out front, will most likely be the first to get people to Mars. U.S. companies are also rushing to compete in the large electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, known by the unfortunate acronym EVTOLs.