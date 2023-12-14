The COP28 Deal Is Missing One Big Thing: Money

This helps explain why Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations weren’t the only ones resisting calling for a “phaseout” of fossil fuels. Developing countries had strong reservations about it, too. Without the money to switch from dirty to clean energy, these countries risk hobbling their economies before they even get a chance to grow. The US, Europe and China all had the luxury of burning copious amounts of coal, oil and gas to get wealthy. It would be unfair to force developing nations to miss that chance, consigning billions to poverty, without at least helping them find a better way.