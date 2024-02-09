The Supreme Court Will Let Trump Off The Hook

Chase’s argument in Griffin’s Case was that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment doesn’t automatically block former insurrectionists from office. Rather, it gives Congress the authority to pass a law that would block them. In 1869, Congress hadn’t done so — so the judge could stay in office and convictions reached in his courtroom weren’t invalid. In 1870, Congress did pass a law implementing Section 3. It stayed on the books until 1948, when it was repealed as part of a reorganization of the US Code. (No one knows exactly why the law was taken out — not even Chief Justice John Roberts, who asked about that in oral argument and got no satisfactory response. Possibly it just seemed obsolete.)