Drowning In Work? Whose Fault Is That?

Goldman is famous (some might say infamous) for having a hard-driving culture. It’s far from alone. White-shoe law firms and the major consulting firms also have a reputation for pushing talented people extremely hard. Goldman has ostensibly tried over the years to rein it in — restricting the intern workday in 2015, for example, to a mere 17 hours, and, in 2022, imposing mandatory time off. But it seems clear that there’s an unspoken assumption that truly allowing more work-life balance would sacrifice the firm’s ultimate goal: “exceptional performance and superior results” for its clients.