Shippers Know the Suez Is Always a Crisis Waiting to Happen

While the canal proper is 193 kilometers (120 miles), the 2,500-kilometer passage from the northern entrance at Port Said to the southeastern Bab-el-Mandeb Strait at the Gulf of Aden, should be considered a single entity from a logistical and strategic perspective. That’s because the narrow Gulf of Suez opens out into the Red Sea before a 20-kilometer-wide pinch point at The Gate of Tears, as the Bab-el-Mandeb is also known. Once a vessel is at “the gate,” or in the Red Sea, there’s no escape, making it vulnerable to attack from anyone with a speedboat and machine guns, or missiles and drones.