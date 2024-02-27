Sony's Spurned Target Shows The Pitfalls Of Tempting Indian M&A

Still, Adani may not want to step into the breach until the legal and accounting dust around Zee has settled. (In that case, Sony, too, may want to return to the negotiating table.) But the chances of a good outcome are fading fast. Investors voted down the reappointment of two directors in December, while another withdrew his nomination. Shareholders, who have seen a franchise worth $9 billion in 2018 collapse to $2 billion, are unlikely to be satisfied with the latest campaign to reestablish credibility by a board that is itself grasping for legitimacy. The company that brought private satellite TV to India may be remembered as another Ranbaxy: a warning to foreign buyers to curb their enthusiasm.