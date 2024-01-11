Bitcoin ETF Hype Is More Memestock Than Gold 2.0

Yet cooler heads might wonder what happens next. The optimistic thesis from those who have been pushing for this kind of ETF for years, such as the Winklevoss twins, is that this is indeed Gold 2.0. If Bitcoin is increasingly held as a digital store of value, more a shiny object to hoard than a fintech killer app, analysts reckon there’s much more upside to the current price. The twins’ crypto exchange, Gemini, reckons an ETF is key to making Bitcoin look like a legitimate home for a chunk of $36.7 trillion of savings and retirement cash — similar to the adoption of gold after its first ETF 20 years ago.