The Frenemies Who Could Challenge the West’s Sanctions Regime

The NDB can help with another thing that Iran, Russia, Brazil, the Saudis, and multiple other members of BRICS+ have in common: a dislike of the dollar. Forget all the “de-dollarization” talk — as anyone buying oil from Russia or Iran can confirm, we’re still very distant from a world in which trading nations can avoid dealing in dollars. But one thing the NDB does well is creating long-term loans denominated in the developing world’s own currencies. Almost a quarter of its loans are in the local-currency format that these governments far prefer. They aren’t a threat to dollar dominance. But they are a first step towards creating separate, smaller pipelines of cash that aren’t subject to, say, US sanctions.