Open-Source AI Isn’t Always 'Open' And Free

If you’re a startup hoping to build the next Facebook or Google, you also have to jump through extra hoops to use Meta’s system, acquiring a separate license from the company if you amass more than 700 million daily users. The model isn’t as transparent as an open-source project should be either, particularly when it comes to the data Meta used to train Llama 2, according to a 2023 study by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, the AI Now Institute and the Signal Foundation. They concluded that Big Tech was using the term “open source” as a branding effort to look better in front of regulators and the public.