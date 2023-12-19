OPEC+ Enters 2024 With 'Wait And Hope' As Its Strategy

Supply, however, looks less certain. In a benign scenario, with non-OPEC+ output growth roughly matching the increase in global oil demand, Saudi Arabia has probably done enough to keep prices above $70 a barrel next year. With some luck, over time it would be able to release some of the production it’s currently keeping out of the market — but no earlier than the second half of next year, meaning the cartel will likely need to prolong the cuts currently in place until the end of March through the end of the second quarter.