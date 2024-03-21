Nike Needs A Comeback, Adidas Just Wrote The Playbook

He also appears to be anticipating where the look might go next, for example, extending Terrace into running by relaunching the SL72 — which has Olympic heritage — and digging into the archive for low-fitting sneakers after spotting them on the catwalks. And Gulden has noticed the increasing crossover between fashion and fitness, making performance wear more stylish and dressing athletes in current looks; the Real Madrid team is wearing its cutting-edge Y3 brand. Of course, there is still a risk Adidas becomes too reliant on the Terrace franchise. One way to avoid this would be to extend its collaboration with Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God brand, potentially even moving from athletic gear into more formal clothing.