A Revived Meta Buys The Permission To Keep Spending

There’s less confidence, however, that investments in the metaverse will be worth it. In the final quarter of 2023, the Reality Labs segment for the first time surpassed $1 billion in revenue, thanks to new versions of the Quest VR headset and Ray-Ban smart glasses. Great news, right? Alas, operating losses continued to grow ever more ominous: $4.7 billion for the October-December period, compared with $4.3 billion a year ago. Can investors expect things to improve? No. Expect Reality Labs’ costs to “increase meaningfully,” the company said. (Though at least Zuckerberg is no longer alone in backing the technology; Apple’s Vision Pro headset will finally go on sale on Friday.)