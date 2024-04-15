What The Middle East Now Implies For The Global Economy, Markets

Notwithstanding the view that this weekend’s escalation could have been much worse, it wouldn’t surprise me if Monday’s market open included higher gold and oil prices and lower stocks and government bond yields. What comes after that will be a function of whether the collective wisdom of traders and investors concludes that both Iran and Israel have sent a message to each other and thus feel that they have done enough for now. That is what international diplomacy, including Sunday’s Group of Seven meeting, aims to accomplish. However, they are dependent on the two countries’ assessment of the situation.