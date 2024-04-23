Bringing the legal and regulatory architecture up to speed will take years. But the ultimate test of the Finternet will be its ability to win over consumers. It won’t be an easy terrain for users to navigate. For instance, a coin promising ownership of a digital artwork will typically not be registered with a public authority, but a representation of a property or a vehicle must be. Some assets like stocks and bonds will be tightly regulated; others like cryptocurrencies may not. Some money tokens will be spent with the finality of cash changing hands; others may be like check payments that can be stopped.