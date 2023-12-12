Desperate Retail Investors Drive India's Options Craze

Things began to change when the economy opened up. Harshad Mehta, a flashy Mumbai stockbroker, acquired the moniker of “Big Bull.” He became the first Indian to buy a Lexus LS400, and in early 1992 took out an eight-column newspaper ad with the headline: “Harshad Mehta is a liar,” implying, of course, that he was just the opposite. By the end of that year, however, Mehta had been arrested for masterminding a huge securities scam. The erosion of public confidence in a market that had only recently started accepting foreign institutional money led to a slew of changes: electronic trading, guaranteed settlements, replacement of paper-based share certificates with account entries to stop counterfeiting, and — starting in 2000 — exchange-traded derivatives.