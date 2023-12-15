Disney, Sony Deals May Make It Harder To Reach India’s Consumers

Zee investors are no longer sure that Sony will honor the original agreement to make Punit Goenka, who leads the homegrown Indian network founded by his father, the chief of the merged entity. Goenka and his dad, Subhash Chandra, were in June barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India from being a director or key executive in a publicly traded firm, allegedly for siphoning off company funds. While the father-son duo has denied the charge and an appellate authority has given them reprieve by dismissing the interim order and asking the SEBI to complete its investigation, Sony may not want its presence in an important market to come under a corporate-governance cloud.