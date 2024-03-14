Gold’s Record-Setting Pace Is Exuberantly Rational

The dollar index has fallen nearly 4% since the start of November, making the metal cheaper to buy. Inflation has been slowing consistently for a while so it's tough to give that much credit for gold’s recent run. The expert way to track gold’s relationship with the monetary side of the economy is to monitor bond yields after adjusting for inflation. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury inflation-linked bonds has fallen by 20 basis points to around 1.8% since mid-February; falling real yields underpin the gold rally as parking money in bonds becomes relatively less attractive. Meantime, the Fed interest-rate cuts the futures market is anticipating in the second half of this year should support higher gold prices.