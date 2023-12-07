Gold's Fickleness Makes It Bitcoin For Boomers

Central banks have certainly been the biggest buyers; according to Metal Focus data, they’ve added 800 metric tonss of gold this year. China has led the purchases, accumulating 180 million tons, followed by Singapore and India. But these numbers need to be treated cautiously: Between 2009 and 2015, China reported no change in holdings, only to reveal that it had bought 1,650 tons of the metal over the period. Similarly, it reported no purchases at all in five of the preceding six years. Central banks report transactions intermittently to the International Monetary Fund. In an echo of Bitcoin mining, gold flows are opaque largely because it suits the major players for them to remain that way.