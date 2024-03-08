F1's Red Bull Turmoil Is An Image Car Crash

All this threatens to overshadow a period of marked success for F1 and tarnish its project to fashion a more diverse, inclusive and environmentally friendly sport. US billionaire John Malone’s Liberty Media Corp. bought Formula One Group from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd. in 2016, saying it saw opportunities to expand in the US and Asia. The F1 calendar now has three races in the US, the most of any nation, and the female fan base has quintupled to more than 40% of the total from 8% in 2017. After the interruption of the pandemic, revenue has climbed for three years, expanding 25% to $3.2 billion in 2023.