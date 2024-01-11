A (Very) Early Look At The Oil Market In 2025

Despite the world agreeing at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai last year to move toward “transitioning away from fossil fuels,” the reality is that the process will take decades. What should be closer, however, is a sharp deceleration in the growth of global oil demand and a peak in consumption. If the zenith in demand is to arrive before the end of this decade, as the International Energy Agency has said, consumption growth needs to start slowing down as soon as next year, before halting completely in subsequent years. That’s why 2025 is so important as a bellwether.