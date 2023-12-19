Your Money May Not Survive A Quantum Heist

Payments made using such highly private CBDCs may also be fast and able to handle peak demand. However, this is only true as long as the RSA encryption technology is strong enough to keep malicious actors at bay. Introduce quantum-safe cryptography into the equation, and the cost to users increases: A one-second payment cycle stretches to five; transactions per second drop by a factor of 200. More experimentation is needed. If it turns out that a central bank’s virtual signature on CBDC tokens is not impervious to quantum counterfeiting — or can only become foolproof by making financial transactions too slow to be of practical use — then ordinary people are going to reject them.