Bitcoin Hype Will Clash With The Rolex Recession

And if easy money is Bitcoin’s secret sauce, there doesn’t seem to be much of it around. The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet peaked at nearly $9 trillion last year and has since fallen to around $7.8 trillion. Fears that still-high borrowing costs will coincide with a recession have squished demand for many other speculative assets that boomed during the pandemic, from NFTs to second-hand luxury watches. Hence the “Rolex recession” concept: The average price of a second-hand Rolex has been sliding since 2022. Over the past month, this corollary of the crypto-wealthy’s financial health is down almost 10% year-on-year. It seems a little cavalier to start drumming up enthusiasm for Bitcoin if we enter an environment where real cash, not the virtual kind, is king.