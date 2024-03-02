Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Soccer Saga Is Turning Sour

At the time the deal was announced, Ronaldo, 37, was a little long in the tooth for a soccer player. But he was in terrific shape and, in the previous season, had been the top goal-scorer for the storied English club Manchester United, playing in the world’s best league. He was more than capable of skipping past the world’s best defenders, but he seemed to be copping out for cash. In , Jonathan Wilson, one of the sport’s preeminent writers, bemoaned that “there is something undignified” about the Portuguese star choosing to end his career in a Saudi sinecure.