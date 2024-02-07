China’s Clean Technology Is Made Of Dirty Metals

There’s still reasons to hope that 2023’s dirty energy transition will prove a temporary blip. The full impact of China’s real estate crash is yet to show up in the materials sector. While developers have slashed building starts by about half, they’re still completing them at fairly normal rates as they struggle to raise cash from prospective buyers. Copper, aluminum, zinc and glass are typically used at the end of the build when windows, fittings and wiring are added, so we’re yet to see the collapse that will come when completions start to reflect the current depressed state of starts.