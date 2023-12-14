New Bank Rules Are Bad For The West, Worse For The Rest

New ways of weighting the risk attached to various assets — such as those the Basel III endgame proposes to implement for US banks — threaten to penalize the poorest countries the most. One study by the G-20’s Global Infrastructure Hub found that if banks used actual historical data instead of the new mechanisms, it might make a 37% difference in how they evaluated their possible losses from loans to infrastructure in developing countries, but only 11% in loans to high-income ones.