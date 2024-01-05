Asian Consumers Could Soon Be Paying With Stablecoins

Which is why the thrust of the emerging stablecoin regulation in Asia (and Europe) is on transparency and consumer protection. According to the paper Hong Kong has circulated for public consultation, issuers will have to disclose the value of their assets and liabilities each day. They must break down the composition of their reserve assets every week and produce an auditor’s report once a month. This is an improvement on the status quo. For instance, Tether publishes its reserves daily but only supplies a quarterly assurance opinion by an accounting firm. Investors can ask the platform to give them cash in exchange, but they need to surrender the equivalent of at least $100,000 in coins.