Apple’s Tone-Deaf iPad Ad Triggers Our Darkest AI Fears

In these early stages, the creative arts have felt more vulnerable than most. More than half of American adults have concerns about the effects of AI on music, according to a recent YouGov poll, with the primary concerns being a lack of originality and impact on the livelihoods of human musicians. Just more than one in 10 adults (11%) said they would support AI artists. Meanwhile, OpenAI and other AI creators are being taken to court over their brazen collection of work that does not belong to them and using it to train AI. Overall, a separate Pew study suggests, more Americans are concerned rather than excited by AI.