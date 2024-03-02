A Fed Held Hostage By Data Is Asking For Trouble

The Fed is highly unlikely to face a straight road from here given the current dynamics of inflation, including the time-variant tug of war between some outright goods deflation and high services inflation. There are also complications with defining some important determinants of its terminal fed funds rate, be they questions about the neutral rate, or r-star, or the appropriateness of a 2% inflation target for the US when the global economy, at the moment, is characterized by changing and insufficiently flexible supply.