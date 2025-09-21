Zubeen Garg's Wife Pays Tearful Tribute To Husband At Their Guwahati Residence | Video
Zubeen's mortal remains was first be taken to his Kahilipara residence, where it was kept for about one-and-a-half hours for his family members.
Wife of singer Zubeen Garg, film producer Garima Saikia Garg on Sunday, paid a tearful tribute to her husband at their residence in Guwahati.
Zubeen's mortal remains was first be taken to his Kahilipara residence, where it was kept for about one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects. Later, it was taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for people to pay their homage from 9 am to 7 pm.
#WATCH | Assam: Wife of singer Zubeen Garg, film producer Garima Saikia Garg pays a tearful tribute to her husband, at their residence in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/aprGvhJUkE— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025
The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg arrived at the airport on Sunday morning. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and senior state government officials were at the airport to receive the body. The mortal remains were taken out of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport through the VIP exit in a flower-bedecked ambulance.
The singer's favourite vehicle, an open jeep, which he often used to travel to venues where he performed, was also a part of the convoy with his huge portrait positioned in the front. His team of musicians was present on the vehicle.
ALSO READ
Singer Zubeen Garg's Body Arrives At Guwahati Airport; Thousands Gather To Get Last Glimpse
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also received the mortal remains in Delhi and paid his tributes. He was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials posted in the national capital.
The mortal remains was then kept for public homage at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah sports complex in the city, after the family members paid their last respects at their Kahilipara residence.
Since more people wished to pay their last respects to Zubeen, Sarma said that the singer's mortal remains will be placed open throughout the night. In a post on X, he wrote, "More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage."
More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains ofâ¦— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 21, 2025
Fans Gather To Pay Last Respects
People have reached Guwahati from across the state to pay their last respects to their favourite singer, who mesmerised them for three decades with more than 38,000 songs sung in 40 languages and dialects.
Thousands of fans were heard singing his songs and shouting 'Jai Zubeen da' as the convoy navigated through the crowd outside the airport. Wailing, 'Why Zubeen da, why did you have to leave us so soon', they were seen holding cut-outs of the singer and the traditional Assamese 'gamosa' with the words 'Z G (Zubeen Garg) Forever' woven in it.
Fans, holding aloft cut-outs of the beloved singer, sang his popular numbers through the night, sharing in each other's sorrow.
Many devotees had camped outside the venue overnight, while several arrived since early morning as the administration made elaborate arrangements to receive the body.
VIDEO | Guwahati, Assam: Fans gather in large numbers at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex to pay their last respects to renowned singer Zubeen Garg.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos â https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)
(Source: Third party) pic.twitter.com/0hUErQvEM2