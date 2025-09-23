Business NewsTrendingZubeen Garg’s Dogs Pay Emotional Last Respects At His Coffin In Guwahati: Watch Video
Zubeen Garg's Dogs Pay Emotional Last Respects At His Coffin In Guwahati: Watch Video

Zubeen’s wife, Garim, and close family friends gently took the dogs to the coffin where the singer’s body rested.

23 Sep 2025, 09:14 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on Sept. 19.</p><p> (Photo: Gaurav Gogoi/X)</p></div>
Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on Sept. 19.

(Photo: Gaurav Gogoi/X)

Guwahati came to a standstill on Sept. 22 as thousands of people thronged Sarusajai Stadium to pay their last respects to singer Zubeen Garg. Among the mourners, four quiet figures drew particular attention. They were the singer’s dogs, brought to bid their own last goodbye.

Zubeen’s wife, Garim, and close family friends gently took the dogs to the coffin where the singer’s body rested. 

A video capturing the moment was shared on social media. The user who posted it wrote. “Dogs do understand death. It’s always important to let them meet the departed person if they were very close. That final moment helps them realise and slowly accept that their beloved human will never return.

Watch the video here:

Zubeen Garg’s last rites are scheduled for today (Sept. 23). After a fresh post-mortem at Guwahati Medical College, supervised by experts from AIIMS Guwahati, Zubeen’s body will return to the stadium before the funeral procession begins. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the additional autopsy had been ordered in response to public sentiment and to ensure transparency in the investigation into the singer’s death in Singapore on Sept. 19.

From the stadium, the cortege will proceed for cremation. The Assam Police will carry the coffin from the national highway and honour the musician with a 21-gun salute, after which priests will conduct the last rites. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to attend as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s representative.

Authorities have announced the temporary closure of a section of the highway to allow the funeral procession to pass and have declared a dry day today to ensure public order.

Zubeen Garg, who had travelled to Singapore to take part in the North East India Festival on Sept. 20 and 21, died after a scuba diving accident. Local reports say he was pulled from the sea by police and rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

