Zootopia 2 Box Office Collection: Disney Film Breaks Records With Nearly $560 Million Global Opening

"With sophisticated humour and genuine emotion, it's an all-time great sequel," the post added.

According to a report by Deadline, the movie has shattered many box office records, including becoming the highest global opening for any animated movie in Disney history. It now also holds the record for fourth-highest global opening of all time, behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film achieved the biggest global opening for an animated sequel, ahead of Moana 2.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday momentum, along with strong word of mouth, appear to have boosted demand. In the United States, the movie earned $156 million domestically over five days.

The film has become the highest-grossing animated foreign release in China. In just six days, it earned 1.95 billion yuan ($275.6 million), according to Reuters. With this, Zootopia 2 has achieved the second-largest foreign-language opening in China’s history, surpassed only by Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame from 2019.

Produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Zootopia. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the sequel once again features the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman and Ke Huy Quan. This new chapter reunites Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they take on a fresh case involving Gary De’Snake, a mysterious reptilian newcomer.