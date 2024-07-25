Zomato Delivery Agent's Tour Of His Mumbai Slum Home Moves Millions | WATCH
A Zomato delivery agent's video tour of his modest accommodation in a Mumbai slum has touched the hearts of millions, with one person even stepping up to pay his rent for the next three months.
Pranjoy Borgoyary, originally from Northeast India, has said he moved to Mumbai to work as a delivery driver. An aspiring singer and state-level football player, Borgoyary now resides in a shared accommodation in a slum.
In an Instagram video, Borgoyary gives viewers a glimpse into his cramped room, which he shares with another person. The room is accessible through an extremely narrow street—so narrow that Borgoyary has to move sideways to pass. "It's suffocating," he says in the video.
At the end of the street, an equally narrow iron staircase leads up to Borgoyary's small room, for which he pays Rs 500 a month. The room has stained walls, is cluttered with clothes, and even has a kitten in one corner, highlighting the extremely tough living conditions in Mumbai.
The video has garnered over 5 million views and hundreds of comments on Instagram. Several Netizens praised Borgoyary for his hard work and resilience despite facing health challenges, while others were shocked by his living conditions.
One wrote, "The fact that he is still smiling! Not an ounce of frustration. Plus the kindness to take care of a little animal. Kudos. I hope and pray you make it big one day."
Another added, "Bro stay motivated. Sab Sahi hoga. Himmat Karne waalon ki Kabhi haar nahi hoti ♥️"
One user wished him well, saying, "Good wishes to you on getting something big and move out to a much better place than this!!!"
Another offered help, commenting, "Bro come to Punjab I’ll help you to have your own restaurant 👏"
saw someoneâs reel that their rent for a slum in Mumbai was â¹500 so I paid their 3 months ka rent pls I was going to cry— Khushi (@khushi218) July 23, 2024