Zomato Delivery Agent's Tour Of His Mumbai Slum Home Moves Millions | WATCH

A Zomato delivery agent's video tour of his modest accommodation in a Mumbai slum has touched the hearts of millions, with one person even stepping up to pay his rent for the next three months.

Pranjoy Borgoyary, originally from Northeast India, has said he moved to Mumbai to work as a delivery driver. An aspiring singer and state-level football player, Borgoyary now resides in a shared accommodation in a slum.

In an Instagram video, Borgoyary gives viewers a glimpse into his cramped room, which he shares with another person. The room is accessible through an extremely narrow street—so narrow that Borgoyary has to move sideways to pass. "It's suffocating," he says in the video.

At the end of the street, an equally narrow iron staircase leads up to Borgoyary's small room, for which he pays Rs 500 a month. The room has stained walls, is cluttered with clothes, and even has a kitten in one corner, highlighting the extremely tough living conditions in Mumbai.