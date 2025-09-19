Zomato Delivery Agent Thrashed By Two Men In Bengaluru Over Late Food Order; Video Viral

A video of two men assaulting a Zomato delivery agent for arriving late in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Sunday, Sept. 14 near Shobha Theatre in Bapuji Nagar, according to an NDTV report.

The clash reportedly began over a delay in food being delivery, leading the two men to assault the delivery agent with objects they found nearby.

In the video, the delivery agent is seen still sitting on his bike, while the two men repeatedly thrashed him with items from the roadside, including a plastic can.