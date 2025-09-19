Zomato Delivery Agent Thrashed By Two Men In Bengaluru Over Late Food Order; Video Viral
The clash reportedly began over a delay in food being delivery, leading the two men to assault the delivery agent with objects they found nearby.
A video of two men assaulting a Zomato delivery agent for arriving late in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Sunday, Sept. 14 near Shobha Theatre in Bapuji Nagar, according to an NDTV report.
In the video, the delivery agent is seen still sitting on his bike, while the two men repeatedly thrashed him with items from the roadside, including a plastic can.
ð´#BREAKING | Bengaluru: 2 men assault Zomato delivery agent for arriving late, video goes viral— NDTV (@ndtv) September 19, 2025
NDTV's @dpkBopanna joins @ParmeshwarBawa with more details pic.twitter.com/PwJm4X9JSR
The incident has sparked conversations about the immense pressure delivery workers face in Bengaluru. With food apps offering 10-minute delivery promises, riders often struggle with traffic, rain, and delays at restaurants, putting them under tremendous stress.
Police told NDTV that they have recorded statements from both sides and registered a Non-Cognisable Report or NCR, as the delivery agent did not wish to file a formal complaint.
Meanwhile, as per NDTV report, a counter-complaint was filed by the other parties involved, alleging that the delivery agent spoke rudely, behaved rashly, and used abusive language.