Sridhar Vembu Doesn't Feel Like A Failure Compared To '20 Years Younger' Mark Zuckerberg—Here's Why

Vembu had responded to Monika Varma's comment on his comment, which read, “TBH, if I choose to have kids in my 20s who is going to compensate for my career being on pause or even set back with maternity leaves in this cut-throat? Yes, I would love to have children above all. BUT that alone is not my sole purpose in life.”

The discussion gained spark on Nov 19 when Vembu wrote, "I advise young entrepreneurs I meet, both men and women, to marry and have kids in their 20s and not keep postponing it. I tell them they have to do their demographic duty to society and their own ancestors. I know these notions may sound quaint or old-fashioned but I am sure these ideas will resonate again."

This comes after entrepreneur Upasana Konidela shared her experience from an interaction at IIT Hyderabad, highlighting a striking generational shift: when she asked students how many wanted to get married, more men raised their hands than women. The women, she noted, appeared far more career-focused, calling this the face of a “new, progressive India.”