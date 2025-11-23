Business NewsTrendingSridhar Vembu Doesn't Feel Like A Failure Compared To '20 Years Younger' Mark Zuckerberg—Here's Why
ADVERTISEMENT

Sridhar Vembu Doesn't Feel Like A Failure Compared To '20 Years Younger' Mark Zuckerberg—Here's Why

“Life is not a race. There is plenty of opportunity to excel at any age and 30 is a new beginning for many people,” said Zuckerberg.

23 Nov 2025, 01:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zoho's Sridhar Vembu said that youngsters should get married and have kids in theirs 20s. (Photo: Zoho Corporation)</p></div>
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu said that youngsters should get married and have kids in theirs 20s. (Photo: Zoho Corporation)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu weighed in on the ongoing debate over marriage, career, and life choices with a personal reflection, saying he doesn’t view life as a competition. Responding to social media discussions sparked by entrepreneur Upasana Konidela’s post, Vembu noted that while Mark Zuckerberg achieved global success at a much younger age, he doesn’t wake up feeling like a failure. “Life is not a race. There is plenty of opportunity to excel at any age and 30 is a new beginning for many people,” he wrote, crediting his mother for instilling this perspective.

Vembu had responded to Monika Varma's comment on his comment, which read, “TBH, if I choose to have kids in my 20s who is going to compensate for my career being on pause or even set back with maternity leaves in this cut-throat? Yes, I would love to have children above all. BUT that alone is not my sole purpose in life.”

The discussion gained spark on Nov 19 when Vembu wrote, "I advise young entrepreneurs I meet, both men and women, to marry and have kids in their 20s and not keep postponing it. I tell them they have to do their demographic duty to society and their own ancestors. I know these notions may sound quaint or old-fashioned but I am sure these ideas will resonate again."

This comes after entrepreneur Upasana Konidela shared her experience from an interaction at IIT Hyderabad, highlighting a striking generational shift: when she asked students how many wanted to get married, more men raised their hands than women. The women, she noted, appeared far more career-focused, calling this the face of a “new, progressive India.”

ALSO READ

Why Fewer Young Indians Want Early Marriage — And Why Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Says They Should
Opinion
Why Fewer Young Indians Want Early Marriage — And Why Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Says They Should
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT