'Zoho-Branded Firecrackers' This Diwali? Sridhar Vembu Reacts On Social Media

This Diwali brought an unexpected spark of humour for Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, after a photo of Zoho-branded firecrackers went viral on social media, leaving both tech enthusiasts and festive celebrators amused.

The image, originally shared by Praval Singh the Vice President, Marketing and Customer Experience at Zoho, on X, quickly caught the attention of netizens who flooded the post with reactions, jokes and festive wishes. Singh captioned it, “Not all fireworks are made in Sivakasi. Some are made in Tenkasi. ;) Someone literally made @Zoho branded firecrackers this Diwali!”

The tongue-in-cheek post cleverly referenced Sivakasi, the Tamil Nadu town famous as India’s firecracker capital, while highlighting Tenkasi, where Zoho established its first rural office — a cornerstone of the company’s “rural revival” philosophy.

Vembu himself joined in on the fun, reposting the image with a warm festive note: “Happy Diwali to everyone. Praval got forwarded this photo.” His good-humoured response only added to the festive cheer, with users praising his humility and wit.