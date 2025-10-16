Business NewsTrendingBeware! Nithin Kamath's X Account Hacked — Fake Cryptocurrency Links Shared
ADVERTISEMENT

Beware! Nithin Kamath's X Account Hacked — Fake Cryptocurrency Links Shared

The attackers gained access to a single login session and shared a few scammy cryptocurrency links, Nithin Kamath told to his 7.4 lakh followers.

16 Oct 2025, 02:53 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nithin Kamath. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Nithin Kamath. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath said his personal X account was compromised on Wednesday as he fell victim to a phishing attempt. The attackers gained access to a single login session and shared a few scammy cryptocurrency links, he told to his 7.4 lakh followers.

Kamath said due to a "momentary lapse in attention", he opened a phishing e-mail that morning while at home browsing on his personal device.

He shared a screenshot of the e-mail which showed a security alert about a 'suspicious login' via his X account. A closer look showed the ID name of the account was quirky.

Explaining the chain of events, the billionaire entrepreneur said the phishing e-mail managed to evade all spam and phishing filters.

He clicked on the 'Change Your Password' link and entered the password. That's when the attackers gained access to a single login session and used it to post few scammy cryptocurrency links.

"I had 2FA enabled, so luckily, they couldn't take over the full account apart from gaining access to the one session from the phishing flow. Also, the entire thing appeared to be fully AI-automated and not personal," he said.

"Goes on to show that no matter how careful we are, all it takes is one slip of the mind," he reflected on the episode. "As important as technical cybersecurity, are human processes, policies, procedures that account for worst-case scenarios and the psychology of the weakest link, which is us."

Nithin Kamath stressed on the need to have a two-factor authentication, but noted that human behaviour can still leave a user vulnerable.

"This is why it is so important for cybersecurity frameworks within organisations and governments to be holistic and not fixate on technical solutions. Despite awareness, policies, systems, and conversations at Zerodha on these risks on a regular basis, all it took was one slight slip of the mind," he said.

ALSO READ

NSE Faces Nearly 170 Million Cyberattacks Daily: 'Cyber Warriors' Ensure Uninterrupted Ops
Opinion
NSE Faces Nearly 170 Million Cyberattacks Daily: 'Cyber Warriors' Ensure Uninterrupted Ops
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT