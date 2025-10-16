Beware! Nithin Kamath's X Account Hacked — Fake Cryptocurrency Links Shared

Explaining the chain of events, the billionaire entrepreneur said the phishing e-mail managed to evade all spam and phishing filters.

He clicked on the 'Change Your Password' link and entered the password. That's when the attackers gained access to a single login session and used it to post few scammy cryptocurrency links.

"I had 2FA enabled, so luckily, they couldn't take over the full account apart from gaining access to the one session from the phishing flow. Also, the entire thing appeared to be fully AI-automated and not personal," he said.

"Goes on to show that no matter how careful we are, all it takes is one slip of the mind," he reflected on the episode. "As important as technical cybersecurity, are human processes, policies, procedures that account for worst-case scenarios and the psychology of the weakest link, which is us."

Nithin Kamath stressed on the need to have a two-factor authentication, but noted that human behaviour can still leave a user vulnerable.

"This is why it is so important for cybersecurity frameworks within organisations and governments to be holistic and not fixate on technical solutions. Despite awareness, policies, systems, and conversations at Zerodha on these risks on a regular basis, all it took was one slight slip of the mind," he said.