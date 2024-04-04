Youtuber Ankur Warikoo Motivates Students With His CBSE 12 Marksheet
Entrepreneur and YouTuber Ankur Warikoo took to Instagram to share his CBSE Class 12 marksheet, which shows he had scored 57/100 in English. He admitted he felt discouraged with his marks but later realised that success or failure in life cannot be determined only by marks.
His post on Instagram read, "I scored only 57/100 in English in Class 12. I honestly did not expect this disaster!"
He further added that people today call him a good communicator and a confident speaker. He said if his marks were a true reflection of his capability, he would be "nowhere!"
"Your marks do not have the power to define you. Take it from me, who has failed several times. The fact that you are still here is the biggest gift you have," said Warikoo in his post.
He ended the post with the message, "You have time. You have you. Make the most of it."
His post has garnered over 98K likes. Several users shared their reactions. "I scored 93 still I’m not that much fluent in English [sic]," posted a user.
Yet another said, "Marks doesn’t makeup [sic] what we are today!"
One comment said, "Thanks for sharing such truths, it’s therapeutic and comforting and inspiring."
"Actually the tenth and twelfth marks hardly matters later in life, what matters is our attitude and the way we lead our life. Our never die and try till you succeed attitude [sic]," commented an individual.
Ankur Warikoo is a well-known content creator, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and author. He has worked as the CEO of Groupon India and is the co-founder and CEO of Nearbuy. He is the author of books such as ‘Make Epic Money' and 'Do Epic Shit’.