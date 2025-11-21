'You Can Be A Great Stock Picker, But...': Shankar Sharma On Why Investors Can't Escape Macro Cycles

This illustrates how crucial it is to time one’s investments according to the macroeconomic environment rather than rely solely on stock-picking prowess.

Sharma's take aligns with financial theory and empirical data showing that periods of macroeconomic strength, marked by GDP growth, supportive monetary policy, and positive earnings trends, tend to create the most favourable conditions for wealth generation.

For instance, the post-2020 global liquidity surge and policy stimulus markedly boosted equity markets worldwide, including major indices such as the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and India’s Nifty 50

Sharma cautions investors who may focus excessively on micro-level factors and individual stock selections without considering broader economic forces.

By encouraging investors to 'think deeply' about the market’s bigger picture, Sharma urged investors to think whether success in the stock market was as much about understanding economic tides as it was about picking winners.