'Yodha' Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra's Movie Earns Rs 7.25 Crore In India

Action film 'Yodha', directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is trying to hold its grip at the box office. The movie, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, Tanuj Virwani, Mridul Raj Anand, Ronit Roy, and Pawan Chopra earned Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday.

The movie has earned Rs 17.51 crore in domestic net box office collections in the opening weekend. According to Dharma Productions, the film raised Rs 4.25 crore on day one and Rs 6.01 crore on day two.