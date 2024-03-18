'Yodha' Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra's Movie Earns Rs 7.25 Crore In India
Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video, and Mentor Disciple Films are the production houses involved in the making of the film.
Action film 'Yodha', directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is trying to hold its grip at the box office. The movie, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, Tanuj Virwani, Mridul Raj Anand, Ronit Roy, and Pawan Chopra earned Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday.
The movie has earned Rs 17.51 crore in domestic net box office collections in the opening weekend. According to Dharma Productions, the film raised Rs 4.25 crore on day one and Rs 6.01 crore on day two.
"#Yodha is strictly okay in its opening weekend, aided by #Buy1Get1 free ticket offer… Ideally, Sat-Sun biz should’ve been better, but the not-too-strong performance in mass pockets has curtailed its growth… All eyes on the crucial Mon biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X.
According to a Sacnilk report, “Yodha had an overall 23.29% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, March 17.” The report elaborated on occupancy based on show timings:
Morning Shows: 12.74%
Afternoon Shows: 24.62%
Evening Shows: 32.57%
Night Shows: 23.22%
#Yodha is strictly okay in its opening weekend, aided by #Buy1Get1 free ticket offerâ¦ Ideally, Sat - Sun biz shouldâve been better, but the not-too-strong performance in mass pockets has curtailed its growthâ¦ All eyes on the crucial Mon biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2024
[Week 1] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.01 cr,â¦ pic.twitter.com/6VL5eyfrCH
Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video, and Mentor Disciple Films are the production houses involved in the making of the film. The movie has reportedly been made on an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore.
The movie’s story revolves around Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra), who follows his father’s footsteps to become a part of the Yodha Task Force. He is sent on a significant hijack mission. During the mission, a civilian’s life gets compromised and he is dismissed from the force.
A couple of years later, Arun finds himself trapped in a similar hijack situation and the government and his team accuse him of planning the hijack in revenge for his dismissal.
Will Arun prove he is innocent or was he behind both the hijacks?
The film had a unique mid-air trailer launch and mid-air poster drop: