'Wrong Order': Swiggy Draws Flak For Delivering Non-Veg To Customer Who Ordered Vegetarian Food

Swiggy has come under fire after a customer who had ordered vegetarian food was delivered non-vegetarian fare, prompting social media users to question the company’s service quality and customer support. A user drew attention to the issue by sharing a post on X with images of the item delivered and the original order.

The first image showed the user 'Mumbai Rains', holding a pack of crispy chicken that was delivered instead of the vegetarian food ordered. However, the bill, dated Nov. 16, has listed all the items as vegetarian. The user also shared a screenshot of the conversation with Swiggy customer support.

According to a screenshot of the conversation, the user reached out immediately to resolve the issue. Swiggy's response stated, "Since we need more time to investigate this further, your query has been routed to a specialist queue," adding an expert "will get back to you on your registered email in 6-8 working hours."

The consumer said despite sending the wrong items, Swiggy did not offer a refund or a replacement.

The caption added that this wasn't "a small issue, it is a customer care failure."