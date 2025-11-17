'Wrong Order': Swiggy Draws Flak For Delivering Non-Veg To Customer Who Ordered Vegetarian Food
The consumer said despite sending the wrong items, Swiggy did not offer a refund or a replacement.
Swiggy has come under fire after a customer who had ordered vegetarian food was delivered non-vegetarian fare, prompting social media users to question the company’s service quality and customer support. A user drew attention to the issue by sharing a post on X with images of the item delivered and the original order.
The first image showed the user 'Mumbai Rains', holding a pack of crispy chicken that was delivered instead of the vegetarian food ordered. However, the bill, dated Nov. 16, has listed all the items as vegetarian. The user also shared a screenshot of the conversation with Swiggy customer support.
According to a screenshot of the conversation, the user reached out immediately to resolve the issue. Swiggy's response stated, "Since we need more time to investigate this further, your query has been routed to a specialist queue," adding an expert "will get back to you on your registered email in 6-8 working hours."
The consumer said despite sending the wrong items, Swiggy did not offer a refund or a replacement.
The caption added that this wasn't "a small issue, it is a customer care failure."
Wrong order delivery. Talked to customer care and has refused refund/replacement when a vegetarian receives non-veg food. It is not a small issue, it is a customer care failure. If @Swiggy brands can charge for service, they must also stand by it. Serious gap in responsibilityâ¦ pic.twitter.com/eHZMV4qN7z— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) November 16, 2025
The post found traction with some sharing similar experiences.
One user pointed out that Swiggy’s chat services often fail to provide timely solutions. "That's what they do… In most cases, they do only 60 or 50% refund on the actual order price. They've become more ridiculous in their services lately," the' user posted.
That's what they do. Their chat services are useless both Swiggy or Zomato.— Vishvendra (@AbsoluteVish) November 16, 2025
They will ask you to email them and it takes around a week or so if they find it was a mistake from their end or else forget about it.
In most cases they do only 60 or 50% refund on the actual orderâ¦
Another user said, "Swiggy's customer care agents are getting worse day by day. Promised me a refund and never refunded a dime. Had to escalate."
Swiggyâs customer care agents are getting worst day by day. Promised me refund and never refunded a dime. Had to escalate— Rohit ð¥ (@Jimisalive) November 16, 2025
Accessing customer agents was itself a challenge, a user said. "Swiggy is the worst when there is an issue. There is no way to reach an agent easily and even if you connect, they will easily waste time keeping you waiting and won't have any solution to offer other than cancelling the order," read the comment.
Swiggy is the worst once there is an issue. There is no way to reach an agent easily and even if you connect, they will easily waste time keeping you waiting and won't have any solution to offer other than cancel the order.— Prathamesh Kothawade (@prathameshrk) November 16, 2025
Many noted that persistent issues with food quality and accountability had pushed them to quit the app. “My last few food orders from Swiggy have had abysmal food quality…Absolutely no quality control and they have no intentions of holding the restaurants accountable. So, I deleted the app,” read a comment.
My last few food orders from Swiggy have had abysmal food quality. When you complain, they give the same standard response, give bad rating and raasta naapo. Absolutely no quality control and they have no intentions of holding the restaurants accountable. So, I deleted the app.— Parth (@parthverse) November 16, 2025
Others described workarounds, such as ordering directly from restaurants, with one user saying, “Realised ordering from restaurants directly works pretty much flawlessly if you call them and get it through their cycle riders. Can even tip some, they are happy to assist.”
Realised ordering from restaurants directly works pretty much flawlessly if you call them and get it through their cycleriders. Can even tip some, they are happy to assist. InCase where I want something from QSR, i just go to nearbystores. Swiggy & Zomato has let me down enough.— RITIK TIWARI (@RitikTiwar87502) November 16, 2025