World’s Top 100 City Destinations For 2023: Paris, Dubai And Madrid In Top 3; Full List Here

Tokyo has entered the top 10 for the first time thanks to improved developments in tourism infrastructure, Euromonitor said.

In addition to the easing of COVID-19-related regulations, the continued weakening of the Yen since 2022 has attracted tourists to the city, boosting hotel occupancy, to enjoy consumer experiences at very low prices.

European destinations command the Index with 12 cities in the top 20 and 63 in the top 100.

The four newcomers to the top 100 list are - Washington DC (48th), Montreal (68th), Santiago (88th) and Vilnius (92nd).

“Paris has retained the title of the world's leading city following exceptional performance across the Tourism Policy and Attractiveness, Tourism Infrastructure and Tourism Performance pillars," Nadejda Popova, Senior Manager (Loyalty) at Euromonitor International said.

International travel has continued to make a strong recovery in 2023 with 38% growth in terms of number of trips, projected to reach 1.3 billion by the end of the year.

Istanbul tops the list for the number of International arrivals in 2023 with 26% growth year-on year followed by London in second place (up 17%) and Dubai in third (up 18%).

Hong Kong (2495%) and Bangkok (142%) saw the biggest year-on-year growth in International arrivals as they were among the last to reopen after the Covid-19 pandemic.

