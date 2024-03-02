World Wildlife Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

This year’s theme for World Wildlife Day is “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation”. The theme is aimed at looking at a shared sustainable future in the digital era of wildlife conservation.

The theme revolves around exploring how digital conservation technologies and services encourage wildlife conservation, and sustainable, and legal wildlife trade.

“We are in the midst of a global digital revolution that is breaking down barriers to people-centred digital governance and to equal opportunities for all to unleash the power of digital transformation,” said WWD.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero said: “Ensuring digital inclusion for all, including the most vulnerable, involves bridging financial gaps to build equitable access to conservation tools and technologies, strengthening digital capacity-building and considering the impacts on all communities and ecosystems. On the path to achieving universal connectivity by 2030, we hope World Wildlife Day 2024 will facilitate fruitful exchanges and reflection on how we envision digital connectivity in wildlife conservation and trade benefitting the planet and people sustainably.”