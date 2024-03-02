World Wildlife Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance
World Wildlife Day is celebrated every year on March 3. It serves as a reminder for people across the globe to understand the crucial importance of a healthy eco-system for the planet and to renew our efforts towards wildlife protection. It is also a day to salute the conservation efforts of our green warriors. Here is all you need to know about World Wildlife Day 2024.
World Wildlife Day 2024: Date
World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3 every year to appreciate the biodiversity that enables us to thrive on this planet and to step up efforts to protect it.
World Wildlife Day 2024: History
March 3 was announced as the United Nations World Wildlife Day (WWD) at the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which was held on December 20, 2013. This day is celebrated to create awareness of the world’s wild flora and fauna.
World Wildlife Day 2024: Theme
This year’s theme for World Wildlife Day is “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation”. The theme is aimed at looking at a shared sustainable future in the digital era of wildlife conservation.
The theme revolves around exploring how digital conservation technologies and services encourage wildlife conservation, and sustainable, and legal wildlife trade.
“We are in the midst of a global digital revolution that is breaking down barriers to people-centred digital governance and to equal opportunities for all to unleash the power of digital transformation,” said WWD.
The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero said: “Ensuring digital inclusion for all, including the most vulnerable, involves bridging financial gaps to build equitable access to conservation tools and technologies, strengthening digital capacity-building and considering the impacts on all communities and ecosystems. On the path to achieving universal connectivity by 2030, we hope World Wildlife Day 2024 will facilitate fruitful exchanges and reflection on how we envision digital connectivity in wildlife conservation and trade benefitting the planet and people sustainably.”
World Wildlife Day 2024: Significance
People around the world rely on wildlife and biodiversity-based resources to fulfill the basic needs of food, clothing, and shelter. Individuals must come together to ensure that the ecosystem thrives and that plants and animals exist for future generations. This way, they can enjoy the benefits of these basic needs along with medicines and fuels on the planet.
This day, therefore, holds a lot of significance in our lives as it connects them to the natural world. It further motivates individuals to learn and take necessary action for plants and animals around the world.