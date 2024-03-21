World Water Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance
Approximately, 2.2 billion people do not receive healthy and properly managed drinking water which harms their lives and eventually society.
World Water Day is observed annually to raise awareness about the importance of fresh water. With 2.2 billion people worldwide lacking access to safe water, it is also a call for action from governments and authorities to the serious water crisis that we are facing.
World Water Day 2024: Date
World Water Day is observed on March 22 annually to create awareness about water and execute actionable plans to eliminate the global water crisis.
World Water Day 2024: History
Approximately, 2.2 billion people do not receive healthy and properly managed drinking water which harms their lives and eventually society. World Water Day is a United Nations observance that focuses on the significance of freshwater. This day is celebrated every year since 1993.
The UN-Water along with several other UN-Water members and partners coordinate this day.
World Water Day 2024: Theme
This year’s theme for this day is ‘Water for Peace’ which revolves around the critical role of water that encourages stability and prosperity in the world.
People in different parts of the world have to cope with tough situations such as irregular or limited water supply. People in certain regions are compelled to drink polluted water and this has an adverse effect on their health.
United efforts of people around the world can help bring balance to society. Everyone would enjoy the human right to an adequate water supply and drink clean water.
This year’s campaign for World Water Day is live.
World Water Day 2024: Significance
This day is observed to understand the significance of freshwater, and its usage, and plan strategic initiatives to bring equilibrium in water supply across countries. This day helps countries around the world to protect and conserve one of the precious resources- water.
The UN aims to create a positive ripple effect that encourages harmony, generates prosperity, and builds resilience to shared challenges. This day aims to unite countries through water, use water for peace and for a more stable and prosperous tomorrow.