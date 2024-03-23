World TB Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance
The 2024 theme revolves around the hope that people can fight against the tuberculosis epidemic with high-level leadership, higher investment, and quicker implications of WHO recommendations.
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed every year on March 24 to create awareness about the top infectious killer worldwide.
Here is all you need to know about World Tuberculosis (TB) Day.
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2024: Date
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed on March 24 every year to create awareness regarding the disease and how collective efforts can help fight this epidemic globally.
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2024: History
March 24 was announced as World Tuberculosis (TB) Day after Dr. Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes this disease. This bacterium is known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis and it was found in 1882. This discovery opened a new research path to diagnose and find a cure for this disease.
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2024: Theme
This year’s theme for World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is 'Yes! We can end TB!' The theme rings a note of hope and positivity that it is possible to fight against the TB epidemic with early adoption of WHO recommendations and appropriate measures at all levels, from health authorities and government to community-led initiatives.
In 2023, the heads of state at the UN high-level meet committed to restricting the accelerating footstep of TB worldwide. This year, the aim is to transform these commitments into effective actions.
WHO has released updates on TB preventive treatment to provide better accessibility and guidance to countries.
“Effective TB preventive treatment (TPT) in people at highest risk of progression safely reduces the likelihood of developing TB. This includes individuals exposed to multidrug- or rifampicin-resistant TB,” WHO said in its release.
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2024: Significance
Several people are still clueless about the fact that tuberculosis is a curable disease and do not seek professional medical assistance. This day is observed to inform people that TB can be cured if they seek medical assistance at the right time.
This communicable disease is the cause of several deaths around the world. TB patients are recommended to wear surgical masks to reduce transmission of this disease.
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2024: WHO Facts
75 million lives saved since 2000 by global efforts to end TB.
10.6 million people fell ill with TB in 2022.
1.3 million people died of TB in 2022.
TB is the leading cause of death among people with HIV and also a major contributor to antimicrobial resistance.