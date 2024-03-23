World TB Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

This year’s theme for World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is 'Yes! We can end TB!' The theme rings a note of hope and positivity that it is possible to fight against the TB epidemic with early adoption of WHO recommendations and appropriate measures at all levels, from health authorities and government to community-led initiatives.

In 2023, the heads of state at the UN high-level meet committed to restricting the accelerating footstep of TB worldwide. This year, the aim is to transform these commitments into effective actions.

WHO has released updates on TB preventive treatment to provide better accessibility and guidance to countries.

“Effective TB preventive treatment (TPT) in people at highest risk of progression safely reduces the likelihood of developing TB. This includes individuals exposed to multidrug- or rifampicin-resistant TB,” WHO said in its release.