World Tourism Day 2025: Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate, And More
Here's all you need to know about World Tourism Day 2025
World Tourism Day (WTD) is celebrated each year on September 27. Its purpose is to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.
According to the United Nations, tourism is one of the world’s most important economic sectors. It employs one in every ten people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more. In 2024, the sector contributed 10% of global GDP and supported 1 in 10 jobs. Youth aged 15 to 24 represent 15.5% of the global tourism workforce, exceeding the economy-wide average, while women account for 40% of the sector's direct employment.
Here's all you need to know about World Tourism Day 2025.
World Tourism Day 2025: Theme
The theme for World Tourism Day 2025 is' Tourism and Sustainable Transformation', which highlights tourism’s transformative potential as an agent of positive change.
World Tourism Day 2025 highlights tourism’s transformative potential as an agent of positive change. Realizing this potential, however, demands more than growth alone. It requires good governance, strategic planning, robust monitoring and clear priority setting that align with long-term sustainability goals, UNWTO says.
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.
World Tourism Day History
World Tourism Day has been held on September 27 each year since 1980. The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of UNWTO five years later.
It was at its third session (Torremolinos, Spain, September 1979), that the UNWTO General Assembly decided to institute World Tourism Day, commencing in the year 1980.
This date was chosen to coincide with an important milestone in world tourism: the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on 27 September 1970.
World Tourism Day Significance
World Tourism Day will be a call to action to the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners and private sector investors to unite around a new tourism investment strategy.
World Tourism Day 2025: Celebrations
The official celebrations will be held on September 27, in Melaka, Malaysia. UNWTO's Member States mark the occasion in every region through a range of special events and programmes.
World Tourism Day 2025 will be celebrated across the world through events and activities. Some of these events have already began or are scheduled across the following locations in India
World Tourism Day 2025 - Visa Awareness for Seamless Travel event is being conducted in Thane, near Mumbai. BTW Visa Services is proud to contribute by empowering Indian travelers with visa awareness and education.
Through initiatives like Visa Samachar, free travel and tourism courses on Udemy (with 700+ learners already enrolled, aiming for 1,000 by September 27), and awareness videos on interview preparation and visa processes, we are enabling travelers to cross borders seamlessly.
Voyage 2025: The Voyage is the official fest of the BVOC Travel and Tourism Management Department. The students take an active part in organising the events of the fest, which range from sports day, cultural events, quizzes etc. This event is being held in Jai Hind College in Churchgate.
Similar events are organised in various places in India, which can be checked here - https://www.untourism.int/world-tourism-day-2025
World Tourism Day 2025: Quotes
"Tourism is a powerful driver of transformation.
It creates jobs, fuels local economies, supports infrastructure and contributes to development far beyond GDP.
Tourism strengthens bonds between people and places. It builds bridges across cultures, preserves traditions and restores cultural heritage. It reminds us of our shared humanity – and the richness of diversity." - António Guterres, UN Secretary-General
Together, we can pave the way for a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable tourism sector. 🤝🌱
World Tourism Day 2025: Wishes
On this World Tourism Day, greetings to all those who love to travel and observe the serene beauty of nature.
On this World Tourism Day, let us take a moment and appreciate the beauty of the earth, which has been the driving force for many families based in the business of tourism.
Tourists have a checklist of the places they have been and where they have not been but travelers have no idea where they are going….. Wishing you a Happy World Tourism Day 2025.
Happy World Tourism Day to those who have turned into great storytellers with innumerable unforgettable memories of travelling.
Travel, to explore, to know, to learn! Happy World Tourism Day!!