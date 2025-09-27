World Tourism Day 2025: Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate, And More

World Tourism Day (WTD) is celebrated each year on September 27. Its purpose is to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

According to the United Nations, tourism is one of the world’s most important economic sectors. It employs one in every ten people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more. In 2024, the sector contributed 10% of global GDP and supported 1 in 10 jobs. Youth aged 15 to 24 represent 15.5% of the global tourism workforce, exceeding the economy-wide average, while women account for 40% of the sector's direct employment.

Here's all you need to know about World Tourism Day 2025.