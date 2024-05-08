World Thalassemia Day 2024: Theme, History And Significance
May 8 marks International Thalassaemia Day. Here is all you need to know
World Thalassemia Day 2024 is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that affects millions worldwide.
This year, the focus is on empowering individuals living with thalassemia and advocating equitable access to treatment and care for all.
World Thalassemia Day 2024: Date
World Thalassemia Day 2024 will be observed on May 8, Wednesday. On this day, organisations and communities worldwide come together to organise various activities and programmes to spread awareness about thalassemia and promote access to treatment options.
World Thalassemia Day 2024: Theme
The theme for World Thalassemia Day 2024 is 'Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable and Accessible Thalassemia Treatment for All'.
This theme emphasises the importance of ensuring that individuals with thalassemia, regardless of their location or economic status, have access to accurate diagnosis, current treatments, and comprehensive care.
World Thalassemia Day 2024: History
World Thalassemia Day was established in 1994 by Panos Englezos, president and founder of the Thalassemia International Federation, in memory of his son, George, and other thalassemia patients. Since then, May 8 has been dedicated to commemorating World Thalassemia Day each year, honouring the courage of those battling the disease.
World Thalassemia Day 2024: Significance
Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder inherited from parents, affecting the production of haemoglobin and red blood cells. World Thalassemia Day aims to dispel myths surrounding the disorder, provide accurate information to the public, and promote access to treatment for everyone. It also serves as a reminder to consult with healthcare professionals before marriage to prevent potential health complications related to thalassemia.