World Teachers Day 2025: Happy Teachers' Day Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images And WhatsApp Messages

Every year, World Teachers’ Day is celebrated on Oct. 5. This occasion provides an opportunity to recognise the contribution of teachers to education. At the same time, it also encourages consideration of the support they need to use their skills to the fullest. It prompts a global re-examination of the future of the teaching profession.

In the words of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), "It is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally."

