World Teachers' Day 2025: Date, History, Theme, Significance And Everything You Should Know

According to UNESCO, the history of the day dates back to 1966, when UNESCO and the International Labour Organization (ILO) adopted a joint recommendation that laid down standards for teachers. This seminal document set out teachers' rights, duties and working conditions as well as calling attention to training and professional development. The international community adopted another recommendation in 1997 to bring these standards to higher education professionals.

Since 1994, World Teachers' Day has been celebrated every year, organized by UNESCO in collaboration with UNICEF, the ILO, and Education International. These organisations collectively ensure that the day raises awareness of the vital role teachers play in providing quality and inclusive education worldwide.