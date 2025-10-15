World Students Day 2025: Theme, Significance, Short Essays To Celebrate Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary

Every year on Oct. 15, India commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Dr Kalam was one of the country’s most respected scientists, educators and former Presidents. The day, recognised as World Students’ Day, honours his contributions to science, education and nation-building.

World Students’ Day stands as a tribute to Dr Kalam’s belief that students are the backbone of a nation’s progress. It is a day to celebrate their achievements and encourage them to pursue excellence.

Born in 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam played a major role in India’s space and missile programmes. He earned the title ‘Missile Man of India’ for his contributions to India’s space programmes. His humility, integrity and dedication to education made him a most respected figure among students.