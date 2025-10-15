World Students Day 2025: Theme, Significance, Short Essays To Celebrate Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary
Dr Kalam was not just a role model for the children; he had an inherent passion for teaching and a zeal to inspire children to become good citizens.
Every year on Oct. 15, India commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Dr Kalam was one of the country’s most respected scientists, educators and former Presidents. The day, recognised as World Students’ Day, honours his contributions to science, education and nation-building.
World Students’ Day stands as a tribute to Dr Kalam’s belief that students are the backbone of a nation’s progress. It is a day to celebrate their achievements and encourage them to pursue excellence.
Born in 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam played a major role in India’s space and missile programmes. He earned the title ‘Missile Man of India’ for his contributions to India’s space programmes. His humility, integrity and dedication to education made him a most respected figure among students.
World Students’ Day 2025: Significance
World Students’ Day is celebrated to honour Dr Kalam’s core values. These include discipline, humility, innovation and perseverance. Educational institutions across India organise seminars, debates and cultural events to mark the day.
The day also highlights the need for inclusive and equitable education that bridges social and economic gaps. It seeks to ensure that every child gets the opportunity to learn and thrive.
World Students’ Day is not just about celebrating Dr Kalam’s life but about continuing his mission to ignite minds and empower students to lead change.
World Students’ Day 2025: Theme
The theme for World Students’ Day 2025 is 'Empowering Students as Agents of Innovation and Change', according to reports. It highlights the role students play in shaping the future through education, advocacy and problem-solving. It echoes Dr Kalam’s message that young people must not only dream but also work to turn those dreams into reality.
World Students’ Day 2025: Short Essays
Honouring Dr APJ Abdul Kalam And Motivating Young Minds
India observes World Students' Day annually on Oct. 15 to honour Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, a visionary scientist, inspirational educator and former President. The day honours students' potential as the driving force of a country's future and embodies Dr Kalam’s teachings of perseverance, integrity and learning. Across the nation, educational institutions commemorate the event with seminars, contests and motivational speeches that inspire young people to dream big and pursue those dreams. World Students' Day is more than just a celebration; it is a call to action, reminding students that they have the power to create a more just and brighter world by educating themselves and being determined.
Celebrating Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Legacy
World Students’ Day, observed on Oct. 15, celebrates the birthday of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s ‘Missile Man’ and a champion of education and youth development. The day inspires students to follow his journey from humble beginnings to becoming President, embracing his belief that “education gives you wings to fly.” It recognises the potential of students as future leaders, scientists and change-makers. Schools and colleges mark the occasion with debates, competitions and motivational sessions, promoting holistic growth and moral values. Through his books like Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds, Dr Kalam’s message of perseverance, innovation and nation-building continues to guide generations.