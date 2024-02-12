World Radio Day: Date, Theme, History And Significance
For over a century, radio has remained a powerful medium of communication with the ability to reach out to large and diverse audiences.
World Radio Day on February 13 celebrates one of the oldest tools of mass communication. Regardless of increasing competition and challenges, radio as a platform has evolved with the changing times.
World Radio Day was instituted following a proclamation in 2011 by the member states of UNESCO. This was later endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly on January 14, 2013 as an international day.
World Radio Day 2024: History
The idea of declaring World Radio Day goes back to 2011. Then director general of UNESCO proposed the idea of celebrating World Radio Day on the anniversary of the creation of the United Nations Radio on February 13, 1946.
Radios have been an inseparable part of people’s routine worldwide. Regardless of technological advancements, this medium plays a vital role in the lives of people.
World Radio Day 2024: Theme
World Radio Day's theme this year aims to look at radio’s remarkable past, present and the promise of a dynamic future.
This theme is dedicated to the 100-plus years of radio that connected people, commercials, and non-profit organisations on the global front. One cannot ignore radio’s powerful legacy and its impact on several industries like sports, drama, music, and news.
Broadcasters worldwide will organise activities to celebrate this day.
World Radio Day 2024: Significance
The main aim of this day is to create awareness about the significance of radio among the media and public. This day encourages decision-makers to use radio as a communication tool to share information.
Simultaneously, this day helps improve network and cooperation among broadcasters on the global front.
The portable and free nature of radios has kept people informed during power outages, emergencies, and natural and man-made disasters such as earthquakes, wildfires, floods, accidents, storms, heatwaves, and war situations.
UNESCO said the day would serve to highlight “the continuing democratic value of radio to serve as a grassroots catalyst for connectedness within underserved groups, including immigrant, religious, minority and poverty-stricken populations; and as an instantaneous bellwether of public opinion expressed through the auspices of free speech in the public space.”